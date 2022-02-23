Amid the deepening crisis in Ukraine, Russia has welcomed India's position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict , terming it as an “independent position". On India's views at the UN Security Council, Russia has said that these statements reflect special and privileged strategic ties between both nations.

Calling India a responsible global power, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India's approach to global affairs like the Ukraine-Russia crisis has been "independent and balanced".

"We welcome the independent position of India which it took twice at the UN Security Council," he said at an online media briefing, reported PTI. He added that the Indian activities at the UN Security Council are fully reflecting the “merit of our special and privileged strategic partnership."

During the UN Security Council meeting, India called for restraint on all sides as tensions between Russia and the West reached a new high after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent.

India said both sides should immediately pursue "de-escalation of tensions" while taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries. It also said that securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond should be the goal of all the nations.

"Russian India partnership is based on a strong and solid foundation. It is based on mutual trust," Babushkin said, hoping the intensity of India-Russia ties will continue at the same level.

The Russian diplomat also said the Western powers are trying to destabilise the region, adding that the Western sanctions against Russia would result in instability to the global economy.

