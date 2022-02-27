This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to news agency PTI, airline sources say that the cost of operating a two-way evacuation flight will be more than ₹1.10 crore and the amount will go up depending on the duration of the flights.
The total cost will include expenses related to crew, fuel, navigation, landing and parking charges.
Air India is operating the services with a wide-body Boeing 787 plane.
The cost of operating a chartered flight with the Dreamliner is around ₹7 to 8 lakh per hour and the total amount will depend "on where we are going and how far we are going", a source was quoted as saying.
According to pilots who fly Dreamliners, the aircraft on average consumes five tonnes of fuel per hour.
Considering that these flights are for a relatively long duration, there will be two sets of crew onboard. The crew that operates the first leg of the flight will take a rest in the return leg and will be replaced by another set of crew.
The estimated figure has been calculated under the assumption that the overall duration of the to and fro flight is around 14 hours. The expenses will shoot up in case the duration is longer.
The government is not charging people for the evacuation flights. Some state governments have also announced that they will bear the expenses of people from their respective states who are returning from Ukraine.
On 24 February, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, which is now engaged in an intense battle with Russia.
Since then, over 900 Indians have returned and there would be now around 15,000 Indians in Ukraine and its border areas.
With inputs from agencies.
