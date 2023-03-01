G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting: Russia-Ukraine conflict to play big role. Here are big updates from India's Foreign Secy
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting will be attended by 40 delegations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India as host, Indonesia both as immediate past president and ASEAN chair, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, US (all G20 member countries).
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, under India's ongoing G20 Presidency, will be held tomorrow i.e. on 2 March but the event will kick off from today night with a gala dinner.
