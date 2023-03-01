G20 includes the wealthy G7 nations as well as Russia, China, India, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, among other nations. The meeting comes days after a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 countries in Bengaluru which was overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine. Rising U.S.-China tensions are likely to feature at the foreign ministers' meeting while Kwatra said he also expected a clear message on terrorism. The role of crypto currencies will be a part of the message, he said.