Russia-Ukraine war: 17,000 Indians have left Ukraine so far, govt confirms
We now estimate that around 17,000 Indians have left Ukraine's borders since our advisories were issued in mid-February, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Bagchi said six flights have landed in India from Ukraine so far and 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours.

The Indian Air Force has also joined Operation Ganga, he said.

A flight from Bucharest to Delhi tonight, he added.

The MEA spokesperson also said that some Indian students have been able to leave Kharkiv region, which is an encouraging sign.

"The advisory issued by our Embassy to leave Kharkhiv is based on our info from Russia. They should move westward .. they should move by all means including by foot," Bagchi said.

"We are also trying to make arrangements for food and water," he added.

