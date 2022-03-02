Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Russia-Ukraine war: 17,000 Indians have left Ukraine so far, govt confirms

Russia-Ukraine war: 17,000 Indians have left Ukraine so far, govt confirms

Indian students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine on their arrival, at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday.
1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Livemint

  • In a press briefing, Bagchi said six flights have landed in India from Ukraine so far and 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We now estimate that around 17,000 Indians have left Ukraine's borders since our advisories were issued in mid-February, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Bagchi said six flights have landed in India from Ukraine so far and 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours.

The Indian Air Force has also joined Operation Ganga, he said.

A flight from Bucharest to Delhi tonight, he added.

The MEA spokesperson also said that some Indian students have been able to leave Kharkiv region, which is an encouraging sign.

"The advisory issued by our Embassy to leave Kharkhiv is based on our info from Russia. They should move westward .. they should move by all means including by foot," Bagchi said.

"We are also trying to make arrangements for food and water," he added.

