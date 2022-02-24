The Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified on Thursday as at the break of dawn, Russian forces launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks on the east Ukrainian areas. Russian President Vladimir Putin also declared a special military operation on Ukraine.

Amid growing tensions, Ukraine closed airspaces for civilian usage on Thursday, leaving the Indian Government to cancel all special flights from the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was also found holding several high level meetings to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, especially students.

Congress MP KC Venugopal urged External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar to immediately intervene and ensure the safety of Indians in Ukraine, especially the 2000 students from Kerala.

Venugopal in his letter mentioned that these students had stayed back in Ukraine in order to continue their studies without a break, and now were caught within a war zone.

“I would urge your kind intervention with the authorities for ensuring the safety of Indian citizens and students in Ukraine. I would also urge you to make alternate evacuation routes for our citizens as Ukraine has closed its airspace," Venugopal's letter read.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition (LoP) V D Satheesan had sent individual letters to the MEA seeking assurance on safe return of the Malayalis stuck in Ukraine.

The CM, in his letter, has said that among the Indian students there, 2,320 were from Kerala and many were staying back as they do not want a break in their studies.

"I am writing this letter to request the kind intervention of your good self with the authorities in that country for ensuring the safety of our students. I also request your kind intervention to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights," Vijayan has said.

The LoP, in his letter, has said that around 20,000 Indians, mostly Malayalis, are stranded in Ukraine and with acute shortage of flights and rising air fares, many of them, especially students, are unable to afford the air tickets.

"With the war intensifying, Ukraine has started shutting down its major airports as there is an imminent threat to the airspace. The families of these students back home are extremely worried about the safety of their children," Satheesan has said. He has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take "prompt steps" to ensure their safe return.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had also taken to Twitter to urge the MEA to ensure safe return of Idnian from Ukraine, especially students.

