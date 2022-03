Indian Embassy in Kyiv has said that all Indian nationals have been evacuated from the Pisochyn city of Ukraine. The latest development comes after the ministry of external affairs had earlier today said that no Indian remains stuck in the Kharkiv region of war-torn Ukraine as all of those who wanted to return have been evacuated by the government.

"All Indian citizens have been evacuated from Pisochyn. The mission will continue to remain in touch with them throughout their journey. Their safety has always been our priority. Be Safe Be Strong @opganga @MEAIndia," Embassy said in a tweet.

Pisochyn has been evacuated of all Indian citizens. Mission will continue to remain in touch with them through their journey. Their safety has always been our priority.

Be Safe Be Strong@opganga @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/cz2Prishgp — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 5, 2022

The embassy said 298 students were evacuated with all safety instructions and precautions from Pisochyn. Earlier, the embassy had said three buses organised by the Indian government had reached Pisochyn and would shortly be making their way westwards. Two more buses also arrived later.

Over 20,000 Indians evacuated so far:

The external affairs ministry has said over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since its first travel advisory was issued. During a daily briefing, the official spokesperson of MEA Arindam Bagchi said there are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine.

"During the 24 hours, 18 flights have landed in India with around 4,000 Indians on board. The total number of flights that have landed have been 48, carrying 10,348 Indians," he said.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held another high-level meeting on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar, foreign secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

He had on Friday also chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine. The PM on Wednesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the situation in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where many Indian students were stuck.

