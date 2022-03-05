Russia-Ukraine war an opportunity for India to boost biz ties: Russian envoy

Russia-Ukraine war an opportunity for India to boost biz ties: Russian envoy2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov says Russia has provided 100s of buses to evacuate Indians and is waiting to take them out of Ukraine
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has said amid the Russia-Ukraine war, India should take advantage of the situation when its Western partners will “refuse to cooperate" by enhancing business opportunities with Russia. Alipove said the Ukraine-Russia crisis will have consequences for the whole world, including Russia-India ties. “To what extent, it'll be reflected, can't say now," he added.
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has said amid the Russia-Ukraine war, India should take advantage of the situation when its Western partners will “refuse to cooperate" by enhancing business opportunities with Russia. Alipove said the Ukraine-Russia crisis will have consequences for the whole world, including Russia-India ties. “To what extent, it'll be reflected, can't say now," he added.
As per the Russian envoy, “there may be an impact in terms of transactions, and the possibility of financial cooperation in connection with sanctions (imposed by the US and other NATO countries)".
As per the Russian envoy, “there may be an impact in terms of transactions, and the possibility of financial cooperation in connection with sanctions (imposed by the US and other NATO countries)".
LIVE: Russia not observing ceasefire, says Ukrainian official
LIVE: Russia not observing ceasefire, says Ukrainian official
“It makes sense for Indians to take advantage of the Ukraine-Russia situation when west partners refuse to cooperate…a window of opportunity for Indian business...makes sense for India to cooperate...," the Russian envoy told the state-owned media platform Russia Today, news agency ANI reported.
“It makes sense for Indians to take advantage of the Ukraine-Russia situation when west partners refuse to cooperate…a window of opportunity for Indian business...makes sense for India to cooperate...," the Russian envoy told the state-owned media platform Russia Today, news agency ANI reported.
He said Russia has provided 100s of buses to evacuate Indians and is waiting to take them out of Ukraine. "A group of diplomats has been sent to Belgorod from the Indian embassy to deal with this issue on the spot and coordinate actions with the Russian side," he added.
He said Russia has provided 100s of buses to evacuate Indians and is waiting to take them out of Ukraine. "A group of diplomats has been sent to Belgorod from the Indian embassy to deal with this issue on the spot and coordinate actions with the Russian side," he added.
India abstains at UNHRC vote
India abstains at UNHRC vote
Continuing with its earlier stand, India on Thursday abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of setting up an independent international inquiry commission in the wake of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.
Continuing with its earlier stand, India on Thursday abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of setting up an independent international inquiry commission in the wake of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.
The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The draft resolution was approved with total 32 votes in favour while two against – Russia and Eritrea – and 13 nations abstained from voting, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela. Among countries that voted in favour of the draft resolution included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, the UK and the US.
The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The draft resolution was approved with total 32 votes in favour while two against – Russia and Eritrea – and 13 nations abstained from voting, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela. Among countries that voted in favour of the draft resolution included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, the UK and the US.
Before that, India had abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last one week.
Before that, India had abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last one week.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!