On Friday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged. Petrol in Mumbai costs Rs109.98 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs94.14 a litre. Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi sells petrol at Rs95.41 a litre and diesel at Rs86.67 a litre. The uptick in global oil prices today slowed and were moving towards their biggest weekly dive since November after cruising on a volatile level amid concerns about a rise in bans on Russian oil and steadying supply chain to market from other major producers amidst geopolitical tension.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}