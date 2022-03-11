This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said that the government is keeping a close eye on Russian-Ukraine war.
Prices of domestic auto fuel have not changed for over four months despite international crude oil prices breaking the three-digit mark.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Friday said India is keeping a close eye on the war situation in Ukraine and Russia. While addressing a question on a possible rise in edible oil and fuel prices, the minister stated that the central government is making efforts to check the rise in edible oil and fuel prices.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Friday said India is keeping a close eye on the war situation in Ukraine and Russia. While addressing a question on a possible rise in edible oil and fuel prices, the minister stated that the central government is making efforts to check the rise in edible oil and fuel prices.
Karad who was in Pune attending various meetings with industry leaders on Friday, said, "We are keeping a close eye on the war situation in Ukraine and Russia, our efforts are to not let common citizens suffer due to the price rise in edible oil or fuel."
Karad who was in Pune attending various meetings with industry leaders on Friday, said, "We are keeping a close eye on the war situation in Ukraine and Russia, our efforts are to not let common citizens suffer due to the price rise in edible oil or fuel."
"We have our eyes on the fuel and edible oil prices, due to the war situation in Ukraine," Karad said in an ANI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have our eyes on the fuel and edible oil prices, due to the war situation in Ukraine," Karad said in an ANI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karad mentioned that there is a committee of a group of senior ministers who are observing the situation closely.
Karad mentioned that there is a committee of a group of senior ministers who are observing the situation closely.
Unable to comment on the details, Karad said, "It is difficult to comment on what exact decision government will take but we will not let the common man suffer."
Unable to comment on the details, Karad said, "It is difficult to comment on what exact decision government will take but we will not let the common man suffer."
On Friday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged. Petrol in Mumbai costs Rs109.98 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs94.14 a litre. Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi sells petrol at Rs95.41 a litre and diesel at Rs86.67 a litre. The uptick in global oil prices today slowed and were moving towards their biggest weekly dive since November after cruising on a volatile level amid concerns about a rise in bans on Russian oil and steadying supply chain to market from other major producers amidst geopolitical tension.
On Friday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged. Petrol in Mumbai costs Rs109.98 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs94.14 a litre. Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi sells petrol at Rs95.41 a litre and diesel at Rs86.67 a litre. The uptick in global oil prices today slowed and were moving towards their biggest weekly dive since November after cruising on a volatile level amid concerns about a rise in bans on Russian oil and steadying supply chain to market from other major producers amidst geopolitical tension.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prices of domestic auto fuel have not changed for over four months despite international crude oil prices breaking the three-digit mark and even boiling at multi-year highs. However, fuel and edible oil prices are expected to rise further on the back of multi-year high crude oils globally.
Prices of domestic auto fuel have not changed for over four months despite international crude oil prices breaking the three-digit mark and even boiling at multi-year highs. However, fuel and edible oil prices are expected to rise further on the back of multi-year high crude oils globally.