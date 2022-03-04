This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The govt said that a total of 16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours to bring back Indians from Ukraine
Over 10,300 Indians have been brought back in 48 flights
As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine, the Indian government has stated that evacuation of its citizens from the war-torn zones seems difficult without a ceasefire between the two countries.
“It (evacuation) looks difficult without a ceasefire. We urge the parties concerned – Ukraine and Russia – to have a local ceasefire at least so that we can evacuate our people and students," the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.
Further, it said that over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since the Indian government issued its advisory.
It said that the highest attention for evacuation is being given to the eastern Ukraine, particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin.
“We have managed to get some buses there. Five buses are already operational, more buses will ply later in the evening; 900-1,000 Indians are stranded in Pisochin and over 700 in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy," said the MEA.
We had requested Ukraine authorities for special trains but haven't heard anything yet," it added.
Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry has said that 11 civilian and four Indian Air Force (IAF) flights will return to India on Saturday with Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.
The 11 civilian flights are expected to bring back more than 2,200 Indians, with 10 landing in Delhi and one in Mumbai.
This comes as Russia and Ukraine on Thursday agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus.
"There is a solution only for the organization of humanitarian corridors," Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the head of the president's office of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter.
Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is also the head of the Russian delegation, said the two sides discussed military issues, humanitarian issues, and a future political settlement of the conflict.
"We have thoroughly discussed three points - military, international and humanitarian, and the third one is an issue of a future political regulation of the conflict. Both positions are clear and written down. ...Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries agreed on providing humanitarian corridors for civilians and on a possible temporary ceasefire in areas where evacuation is happening," Medinsky was quoted as saying by several reports.
It was not immediately clear how any corridor will work, but the urgency was underscored by growing fears that, as Russia captured its first major city and dozens more people died, the fighting could be about to enter a deadly new phase.
Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on the country last week.
Moscow claims it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence otherwise.
Putin on Thursday said Moscow's advance in Ukraine was going "according to plan" and accused Kyiv of using civilians as "human shields".
The Kremlin has said it aims to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since 24 February.
