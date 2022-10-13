Russia-Ukraine war: India abstains from voting in UNGA; appeals for a ceasefire

After abstaining from condemning Russia in the UNGA resolution, India on Wednesday conceded that the Russia-Ukraine war is a major cause of concern and that efforts should be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
India's envoy, Ruchira Kamboj, said that "the entire Global South has suffered substantial collateral damage" from the war and that "pressing issues" were not addressed in the resolution.
Further, Kamboj said that India has consistently advocated that no solution can be reached at human cost and escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest.
"We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," she said.
Ambassador Kamboj said that the global order that India subscribes to is based on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. "These principles must be upheld, without exception," she added.
Advocating the path of dialogue to settle differences and disputes, the Indian diplomat said "sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict."
"India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation," she said.
In her speech, Kamboj highlighted the substantial collateral damage that the global south has suffered due to "the trajectory of the Ukrainian conflict"
"As developing countries face the brunt of the conflict's consequences on fuel, food, and fertilizer supplies, it is critical that the voice of the global south be heard and their legitimate concerns duly addressed," the permanent representative said.
During her explanation of the vote, she also quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where the minister had said, "India is on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are on the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles."
She even brought up recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "this cannot be an era of war."
On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine after Moscow vetoed a similar effort in the Security Council.
The UNGA approved the resolution with 143 in favor and five against but 35 nations abstained including India, China, and Pakistan The resolution "condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine" and "the attempted illegal annexation" announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin.
It calls on all UN and international agencies not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders and demands that Moscow "immediately and unconditionally reverse" its decisions.
