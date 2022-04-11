Russia-Ukraine war: India needs the US in order to realize its tech ambitions

There may be good reasons for siding with Moscow. India relies on Russia for weapons support at a time when it faces borders skirmishes with China and ongoing tensions with Pakistan. Its energy needs also cannot be ignored. Russia reportedly offered India a $35 per barrel discount on oil, a fabulous deal given the spike in crude that followed the invasion. In a democracy, leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi are at great risk if they ignore basic needs of the people, such as affordable food and energy. Meanwhile, embracing Russia’s financial communication channel, SPFS, an alternative to the widely used SWIFT system, could aid trade between the two nations. But doing so would further annoy the U.S. and its allies that want to use SWIFT to monitor sanctions compliance.