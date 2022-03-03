Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said India will bring back around 3,726 people back to the country today. These people will be brought back under the government's 'Operation Ganga' via 19 flights.

"Today 8 flights will arrive in Bucharest and will take around 1,800 citizens to India. Yesterday, 6 flights carrying around 1,300 citizens left from Bucharest. Now I am going to border point Siret. There are 1,000 students in Siret," Scindia said in Romania, news agency ANI reported.

Today 8 flights will arrive in Bucharest & will take around 1800 citizens to India. Yesterday 6 flights carrying around 1300 citizens left from Bucharest. Now I am going to border point Siret. There are 1000 students in Siret: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania pic.twitter.com/pql2toDkxM — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

He said Suceava is a nearby airport to Siret. "So today, 2 IndiGo flights are coming to Suceava and will take around 450 students back to India. Tomorrow, 4 flights will come to Suceava and will carry 900-1,000 students," he added.

Among the total flights scheduled for today, 8 will be from Bucharest by the Indian Air Force, Air India and IndiGo; two from Suceava by IndiGo; one from Kosice by SpiceJet; 5 from Budapest by Indian Air Force, IndiGo and Air India; and three from Rzeszow by Indigo.

With all hands on deck & the direction of PM @narendramodi Ji, we will get 3726 of our people back home today. Jai Hind! #OperationGanga https://t.co/83Rg0c9lAk — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 3, 2022

Three more IAF C-17 flights have taken off for Romania, Hungary and Poland today. Here's a video of a C-17 taking off from Budapest, Hungary.

First four #IAF C-17 aircraft under #OperationGanga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary & Poland. They also supplied 9.7 tons relief material. pic.twitter.com/c6gRUQcnhT — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 3, 2022

Operation Ganga:

Till March 2, a total of 24 flights have landed under 'Operation Ganga'. The government started 'Operation Ganga' on February 26 to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine. The first flight carrying Indians landed in Mumbai on February 26 which was received by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

Prime Minister has sent four Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh to Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland to oversee the evacuation of Indians.

With PTI inputs

