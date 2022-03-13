The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement issued today, said in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine , including attacks in western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland. “The situation will be reassessed in light of further developments," Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said.

Press Release➡️ https://t.co/tVkxNSDJmN — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 13, 2022

PM Modi chairs CCS meeting:-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security preparedness and discuss the current global scenario in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The meeting on Sunday was attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and national security advisor Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting among others.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, the Prime Minister has held several high-level meetings, largely concerning the evacuation of Indian citizens and students stranded in the war-torn country under ‘Operation Ganga’.

On Friday, as many as 600 Indians, who were evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy, were flown out in three special flights from Poland.

