The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said an Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv today morning. The ministry is said to be in touch with the student's family.

“With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family," External Affairs Ministery Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

He further said that the foreign secretary is in touch with Russian and Ukraine ambassadors for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are stuck in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.

“Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones," the ministry added..

“Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Central government to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine at the earliest and provide them with all help.

Kejriwal's remarks came after a news report claimed that Indians stranded in Ukraine are allegedly not getting help from the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

“Amid adverse circumstances in Ukraine, Indian students along with other Indians are facing difficult conditions. Request the Indian government to bring back all Indians from Ukraine a a soon as possible by extending them all possible help. The Delhi government is with the central government for all sort of cooperation," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

In the tweet, he also attached the news report which alleged that Indians were not getting required help from the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

India began evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26.

To scale up the rescue operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country.

The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday, sources said.

Till now, only private Indian carriers were evacuating Indians from Romania and Hungary, countries with land borders with Ukraine on the western side, as the Ukrainian airspace had been shut since February 24.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.