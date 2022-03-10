This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine war: India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points
Russia-Ukraine war: With over 17,000 Indians, mostly students, evacuated under the Operation Ganga mission so far, India is set to wind up its evacuation mission that was launched 12 days ago to bring back Indian nationals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, as per news agency PTI report.
The last flight is scheduled for Thursday evening, people familiar with the development told PTI. Additionally the people said, the Indian mission will still continue to look for people who may have stayed back in some isolated pockets.
Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points. Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began the military operation.
The Indian embassy in Romania tweeted, "nearly 8,000 Indians evacuated through Romania. The last special flight will depart from Bucharest today. We express our gratitude to government and people of Romania for their help. Long live India-Romania friendship!"
Around 600 Indian students, who were pulled out of war-torn Sumy city on Tuesday, are set to be brought back home on Thursday. The people cited above said the mortal remains of an Indian who died of natural causes are being brought back.
Asked about reports that some Indians have submitted applications volunteering to join the International Legion created to fight Russian forces in Ukraine, the people only referred to the advisory by the Indian embassy in Kyiv asking the Indian nationals to leave that country immediately.
"It (advisory) should be applicable to anybody," said one of the persons.