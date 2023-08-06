Russia-Ukraine war: NSA Ajit Doval says, 'India promotes dialogue, diplomacy'

NSA Doval added, "The meeting confronts a two-fold challenge - resolution of the situation and softening the consequences of the conflict. Efforts must be directed on both fronts simultaneously and much more groundwork is needed to ensure this. Currently, several peace proposals have been put forward. Each has some positive points but none is acceptable to both sides. The key question that needs to be addressed in this meeting is whether a solution that is acceptable to all relevant stakeholders can be found".