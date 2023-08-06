Russia-Ukraine war: NSA Ajit Doval says, 'India promotes dialogue, diplomacy'2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 01:42 PM IST
India supports global order based on UN Charter & international law, seeks peaceful resolution in Ukraine crisis, says NSA Ajit Doval
India supports global order based on UN Charter & international law, seeks peaceful resolution in Ukraine crisis, says NSA Ajit Doval
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is in Jeddah at present, said that India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict at the highest levels.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is in Jeddah at present, said that India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict at the highest levels.
During a two-day conference on the Ukraine crisis in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Doval reportedly said, "India supports the global order based on principles enshrined in UN Charter and international law. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states must be upheld without exception. All peace efforts involving all stakeholders must be pursued to find a just and enduring solution. It is in this spirit that India participated in the meeting".
During a two-day conference on the Ukraine crisis in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Doval reportedly said, "India supports the global order based on principles enshrined in UN Charter and international law. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states must be upheld without exception. All peace efforts involving all stakeholders must be pursued to find a just and enduring solution. It is in this spirit that India participated in the meeting".
According to a report by ANI news agency, the NSA added that the whole world, and especially Global South is bearing the brunt of the situation due to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
According to a report by ANI news agency, the NSA added that the whole world, and especially Global South is bearing the brunt of the situation due to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
He added, "India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic assistance to its neighbours in Global South. India’s approach has been and always will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy. This is the only way forward for peace".
He added, "India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic assistance to its neighbours in Global South. India’s approach has been and always will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy. This is the only way forward for peace".
NSA Doval added, "The meeting confronts a two-fold challenge - resolution of the situation and softening the consequences of the conflict. Efforts must be directed on both fronts simultaneously and much more groundwork is needed to ensure this. Currently, several peace proposals have been put forward. Each has some positive points but none is acceptable to both sides. The key question that needs to be addressed in this meeting is whether a solution that is acceptable to all relevant stakeholders can be found".
NSA Doval added, "The meeting confronts a two-fold challenge - resolution of the situation and softening the consequences of the conflict. Efforts must be directed on both fronts simultaneously and much more groundwork is needed to ensure this. Currently, several peace proposals have been put forward. Each has some positive points but none is acceptable to both sides. The key question that needs to be addressed in this meeting is whether a solution that is acceptable to all relevant stakeholders can be found".
He assured that India will remain an active and willing partner to find a lasting and comprehensive solution.
He assured that India will remain an active and willing partner to find a lasting and comprehensive solution.
Doval on Saturday joined his counterparts from several countries on the first day of a two-day conference in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.
Doval on Saturday joined his counterparts from several countries on the first day of a two-day conference in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salma is hosting the conference but Russia has not been invited, as per the agency reports.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salma is hosting the conference but Russia has not been invited, as per the agency reports.
India has been maintaining that the Ukraine crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
India has been maintaining that the Ukraine crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-person talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.
In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-person talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.
In the talks, Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that India will do whatever possible to find a solution to the conflict.
In the talks, Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that India will do whatever possible to find a solution to the conflict.
On his part, Zelenskyy briefed the Indian side in detail on his peace formula and urged New Delhi to join in its implementation.
On his part, Zelenskyy briefed the Indian side in detail on his peace formula and urged New Delhi to join in its implementation.
At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin on September 16 last year in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict. Russia-Ukraine war: NSA Ajit Doval says, 'India promotes dialogue, diplomacy'
At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin on September 16 last year in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict. Russia-Ukraine war: NSA Ajit Doval says, 'India promotes dialogue, diplomacy'