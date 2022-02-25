Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Russia-Ukraine war: Nearly 500 students to soon exit Ukraine border; embassy shares update

Russia-Ukraine war: Nearly 500 students to soon exit Ukraine border; embassy shares update

Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands of students have been stuck in Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia
1 min read . 08:33 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said that the government was working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary

Russia-Ukraine war: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Friday said today afternoon (local time) more than 470 students will exit the Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. 

“We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland," the embassy said. 

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said that the government was working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. 

"At present, teams are getting in place at the following checkpoints Chop-Zahony Hungarian Border near Uzhhorod Porubne-Siret Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," it said.

The Indian Embassy also advised Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualize this option.

"Once above routes are operational Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remain in touch with the Helpline Numbers set up at respective check-points for facilitation through the border. Numbers would be shared once the control rooms are established," added the statement.

The embassy also advised students to remain in touch with student contractors, for orderly movement and requested Indian nationals to continue to remain strong, safe and alert. 

