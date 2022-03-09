Wheat exports from India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, have picked up after global prices surged due to Russia's war against Ukraine, and total shipments from the country have already touched a record of 6.6 million tonne this fiscal so far, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Saturday.

It is an "opportunity" for Indian exporters as the new wheat crop will be available early from March 15 onwards when compared to other global wheat producers, he said.

Russia and Ukraine together account for almost a quarter of the global wheat supply. Their wheat crop will mature in August and September this year. As a result, global wheat prices have already gone up and are ruling in the range of ₹24,000-25,000 per tonne, he added.

"Indian wheat exports, as a result, have picked up. By the end of February, we have already exported 6.6 million tonnes of wheat," Pandey told reporters in a virtual press conference.

India's wheat production is estimated to touch a new record of 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) as against 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year, as per the Agriculture Ministry's second advance estimate.

Wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, will start hitting the market from March 15 onwards. The country also has a surplus stock of wheat in the government godowns

The export of products under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) ambit increased from $15.97 billion in April-January 2020-21 to $19.70 billion during the first ten months of the current financial year.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry has fixed the target for exports under APEDA basket products at $23.71 billion for the financial year 2021-22.

The export of rice was the top forex earner at $7.69 billion during April-January 2021-22, growing 13 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it touched $6.79 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

With inputs from agencies

