Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Road to peace runs through New Delhi,’ says White House Trade Adviser

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly highlighted India's key role in ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict. "In many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi," Navarro said while calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a great leader."

Hitting out at India over its trade with Russia, Navarro said, "In India, 25% tariffs were put in place because they cheat us on trade. Then 25% because of the Russian oil..." The Trump administration has imposed 50 % tariff and an unspecified penalty on Indian imported goods from August 27.

"They [India] have higher tariffs, Maharaja tariffs... We run a massive trade deficit with them. So that hurts American workers and businesses," he added.

Navarro argued that India doesn't need Russian oil, pointing out that before the Ukraine invasion in February 2022, India imported less than 1% of its oil from Russia. In contrast, now it imports around 35-40%.

‘India not creating peace right now’ The White House trade advisor said what India is "doing right now is not creating peace."

"India doesn't appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed... It's cosying up to Xi Jinping [Chinese President]. They [India] don't need the [Russian] oil."

"I love India. Modi is a great leader, but please, India, look at your role in the global economy. What you're doing right now is not creating peace. It's perpetuating the war," the White House trade advisor said.

India, 'prized free and democratic partner' Novarro's statement came after Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, emphasised the importance of treating India as a "prized free and democratic partner" in the global effort to counter China's growing influence.

In her opinion piece on Newsweek, she warned that damaging the 25-year momentum in US-India relations would be a "strategic disaster."

She urged Donald Trump to "reverse the downward spiral" and hold direct talks with PM Modi. "The sooner the better," she said.