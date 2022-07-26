Russia-Ukraine war, soaring oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions weakening rupee against dollar: Minister

Giving more details, the Minister stated that the Central Government on May 21, 2022 cut excise duty by Rs. 8 per litre on petrol and Rs. 6 per litre on diesel. Further, reduction in import duties and cess on pulses, rationalisation of tariffs and imposition of stock limits on edible oils and oil seeds, maintenance of buffer stock for onion and pulses, the inclusion of soya meal as an essential commodity in the schedule of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 up to 30th June 2022 and imposition of stock limit on soya meal up to 30th June 2022 were carried out.