Turkey has said that Russia and Ukraine have made progress on their negotiations to halt the invasion and the two warring sides are 'close to an agreement'
In the wake of Russian and Ukrainian forces fighting for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where residents are trapped with little food, water and power, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has appealed to Israel for help in pushing back Russia's assault.
Additionally, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said early on Monday that there is no question of Ukraine giving up the city of Mariupol and laying down arms, according to Reuters report.
"There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms," the Ukrainska Pravda news portal cited Vereshchuk as saying. "We have already informed the Russian side about this." These developments come in the wake of Russia calling on Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms.
Here are the top Russia-Ukraine war updates:
1. Positioning itself as a mediator Turkey has said that Russia and Ukraine have made progress on their negotiations to halt the invasion and the two warring sides are “close to an agreement." Turkey has said it is ready to host a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2. Moscow and Kyiv were close to reaching an agreement on key points, said Turkey even as a top Ukrainian aide said Russia had turned to “more destructive artillery." Russia earlier said its forces used hypersonic “Kinzhal" missiles for a second time to hit Ukrainian targets.
3. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for urgent talks with Russia, saying in a Facebook video they are the "only chance for Russia to minimise the damage done with their own mistakes". Zelensky has been pushing for direct talks with Putin.
4. Moscow has claimed that several rounds of negotiations have made progress on one of its key demands -- that Ukraine becomes a neutral state. Kyiv, which is demanding international security guarantees, denies its position has changed.
5. This comes at a time when, in Kyiv, shellfire hit several homes and a shopping centre in the Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least one person, the city's mayor said.
6. In his latest appeal for help from abroad, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the Israeli parliament by video link and questioned Israel's reluctance to sell its Iron Dome missile defence system to Ukraine. "Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best... and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews," said Zelenskiy, who is of Jewish heritage.
7. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has held numerous calls with both Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to end the conflict, according to Reuters report. Mariupol has suffered some of the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped with little if any food, water and power.
8. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said over 7,000 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, more than half of them from Mariupol. She said the government planned to send nearly 50 buses to Mariupol on Monday for further evacuations.
9. Additionally, Russia and Ukraine have made agreements throughout the war on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, but have accused each other of frequent violations of those. Mariupol city council said on Telegram on Saturday that several thousand residents had been "deported" to Russia over the past week. Russian news agencies said buses had carried hundreds of refugees from Mariupol to Russia in recent days.
10. U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN the deportation accounts were "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, but said Washington had not yet confirmed them.
(With inputs from agencies)
