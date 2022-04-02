Russia-Ukraine war: US cancels ballistic missile test to lower nuclear tensions

Ann Stefanek, the spokesperson for the Air Force, said in a statement, reported Xinhua, "the Department of the Air Force recently cancelled the routinely planned test flight of an LGM-30G Minuteman III missile scheduled for March 2022. The launch had been previously delayed due to an overabundance of caution to avoid misinterpretation or miscommunication during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and was cancelled for the same reason."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}