Rustomjee Crown: BMC demolishes illegal alterations in flats linked to politicians; 128 flats under notice

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday demolished unauthorised alterations and encroachments in flats at Rustomjee Crown, a luxury residential project in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi, according to The Hindustan Times.

The civic body demolished unauthorised additions in eight flats in the B wing of the complex on Monday. A Deputy Municipal Commissioner said the action would continue for the next four days and cover flats where such unauthorised alterations have been identified.

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The case concerns common and open spaces around the building's lifts. Complaints alleged that some residents had incorporated these areas into their apartments, according to NDTV.

The BMC had previously issued notices to 128 flats in the complex over alleged unauthorised alterations. The flats were reportedly linked to Maharashtra politicians, bureaucrats and prominent businesspeople.

Delayed action Civic activist Santosh Daundkar had written to senior BMC officials in November 2025, flagging alleged violations involving the occupation of common areas around the lifts. He claimed the encroached space was worth around ₹2.5 crore per flat, putting the estimated total value of the allegedly encroached area at around ₹250 crore.

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Daundkar also claimed that more than 100 notices had been issued to property owners by the designated officer of the G-South ward in July 2025, but no action had been taken against the alleged alterations at the time.

Among those reportedly linked to the flats under scrutiny are Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Sanjay Rathod and his wife, Sheetal Rathod; former state minister Deepak Kesarkar; and Samadhan Sarvankar, son of MLA Sada Sarvankar.

Activist-advocate YP Singh welcomed the BMC's action but said the developments also raised questions that warranted further investigation.