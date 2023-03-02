RVNL consortium emerges as lowest bidder to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains
- Under the bid conditions, manufacture, supply and maintenance of 120 Vande Bharat trains would be awarded to the lowest bidder (L1)
The process to manufacture 200 semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains have moved next step with Russia's CJSC Transmashholding and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (TMH-RVNL) consortium has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹58,000-crore contract to manufacture and maintain the trains according to officials.
