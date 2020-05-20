NEW DELHI : When Rishant Lodha, 29, a Noida resident, wanted to get his air-conditioner serviced last week, he was denied permission by the society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA). Since 25 March, all outsiders, including domestic helps, electricians and plumbers, were barred from entering the apartment complex.

Less than 50km away in Gurugram, Sunita Mehrotra, 70, had requested her relatives to supply some daily essentials, but they were stopped at the main gate of her apartment complex by RWA members.

Scores of such cases of alleged high-handedness are being reported from across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, wherein RWAs seem to have got a stranglehold on residents, restricting their movement, instead of addressing their needs in times of an emergency such as the covid-19 outbreak, despite the Centre easing lockdown restrictions.

While electricians and plumbers were allowed to resume work in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown on 15 April, household helps were allowed to work from 4 May. However, RWAs, which are responsible for the day-to-day functioning of housing societies under the Real Estate Act, have been forcing residents to follow their own rules.

A large apartment complex near Majestic in Bengaluru, for instance, has even barred the entry of immediate relatives in the premises. “The apartment has enforced rules that bar people from meeting their aged grandparents also," said one resident, requesting anonymity. “Our RWA held an online poll after which a decision was taken not to allow household help into the complex. Since 25 March, no one has been allowed to enter the society. After a lot of discussion, electricians were allowed for two hours once a week in May. This has caused a lot of inconvenience to all residents," said Lodha.

In an order dated 4 May, Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities asked RWAs to take a decision on entry “after consulting their respective residents whether to allow/not allow/allow with conditions entry of maid/house help." The notification said RWAs in non-containment zones must ensure domestic helps work only for a single household, and that arrangements should be made for scanning them.

“RWA is a democratically elected body and the members do voluntary work. These are extraordinary times and the role of the association is not traditional. RWA is not a policing organization. There are no statutory powers that an RWA has. It is not a law-making body. We followed government guidelines in our colony, but left the discretion on residents," said Gurpreet Bindra, president, Vasant Vihar Welfare Association.

