RWAs block easing of restrictions for households across the country

A large apartment complex near Majestic in Bengaluru, for instance, has even barred the entry of immediate relatives in the premises. “The apartment has enforced rules that bar people from meeting their aged grandparents also," said one resident, requesting anonymity. “Our RWA held an online poll after which a decision was taken not to allow household help into the complex. Since 25 March, no one has been allowed to enter the society. After a lot of discussion, electricians were allowed for two hours once a week in May. This has caused a lot of inconvenience to all residents," said Lodha.