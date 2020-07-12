Home >News >India >Rythu Bandhu benefits should reach all farmers in Telangana: CM Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2020, 02:56 PM IST ANI

  • Telangana CM has instructed officials to make sure the maximized benefits reach to the farmers at all levels
  • He also told that state government will soon going to build modern cold storage facility in the state

HYDERABAD : Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the state officials to ensure that the Rythu Bandhu scheme's benefits should reach every farmer in the state, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"To extend Rythu Bandhu benefits to farmers, the government will not bother about whatever may be the expenditure. Don't rest till the last beneficiary farmers get the help. The government's aim is that each and every farmer should get the benefit," said Chandrashekhar Rao at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

"Submit a report on how many received the Rythu Bandhu Scheme benefit?" Rao asked.

The Chief Minister also announced that an "ultra-modern" cold storage would be constructed to store the seeds produced by the State Seed Development Corporation (SSDC).

"Telangana Agriculture University and Telangana Seed Development Corporation have started producing quality and fine quality seeds. To store the seeds, the government has decided to construct an ultra-modern cold storage facility at cost of 25 crore," Rao said.

He further said the state government has released the Rythu Bandhu Scheme benefits to all the farmers despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

