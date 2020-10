S Aparna assumes charge as pharma secretary

New Delhi: S Aparna, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, has assumed charge as secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals, an official statement said on Thursday.

She has replaced P D Vaghela, who superannuated on September 30, 2020, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

In 2017, Aparna was appointed to the post of executive director, World Bank, representing the constituency of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, it added.

"In 2019, she was given a proforma promotion as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) while she was on deputation in Washington DC as Executive Director, World Bank," the ministry said.

She has also served as the principal secretary to the then Gujarat chief minister, it added.

She has served both the Centre and the state on several important assignments, including in the departments of finance, planning, urban and housing development and textiles, among others, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via