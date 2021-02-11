S Jaishankar and Australian FM Payne discuss situation in Myanmar

NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne discussed the situation in Myanmar following a military coup earlier this month besides the equitable access to covid-19 vaccines on Thursday.

“Today @DrSJaishankar and I discussed the situation in Myanmar, equitable & safe access to vaccines and taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Payne said in a tweet.

Australia and India will “work more closely than ever on our shared objectives in the Indo-Pacific" in 2021, she said in a second post.

Jaishankar on his part said that he and Payne had discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. “Also on making vaccines accessible & affordable. And a bit of cricket," he added.

The conversation signals increasing coordination between the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad on the situation in Myanmar, where the Myanmarese military removed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and assumed power for a year under a state of emergency.

Myanmar had also figured in a phone conversation between Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday. Blinken had expressed concern at the coup and the importance of rule of law and the democratic process.

Separately in a conversation with Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday, Blinken had discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with allies and partners to address the military coup in Myanmar.

The US also announced targeted sanctions against the ruling generals in Myanmar.

New Delhi, however, has approached the issue of military rule in Myanmar differently given that it's a close neighbour and India has close security cooperation with the Myanmarese military. In the past, India and Myanmar have mounted joint operations targeting insurgents active in India’s northeast who use Myanmar as a base. India’s approach hence has been more cautious.

