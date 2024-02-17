External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly that focused on the present state of bilateral ties. The talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference took place on Friday.

As per an official statement, the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) got underway an in-person event from February 16-18, at its traditional venue, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Jaishankar in a social media post on X said, "Met my Canadian counterpart FM @melaniejolyon sidelines of #MSC2024. Our conversation understandably focused on the present state of our bilateral ties. Was also useful to exchange views on the global situation."

Earlier, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged the involvement of Indian government in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June 2023. However, India denied these accusations while stating them to be "absurd" and “motivated." The two leaders also exchanged views on the global situation amid strained ties between India and Canada.

The conference in Munich, that is being held under the chairmanship of the German Ambassador to the US, Christoph Heusgen, saw S Jaishankar hold a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. On the first day, the two talked about the global challenges and the pathway ahead while reviewing preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "So good to meet my German colleague FM @ABaerbock on #MSC2024 sidelines. A wide-ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead. Appreciated her insights and assessments. Also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of our Inter-Governmental Consultations."