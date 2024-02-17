External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly that focused on the present state of bilateral ties. The talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference took place on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per an official statement, the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) got underway an in-person event from February 16-18, at its traditional venue, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich.

Also read: 'Jaishankar called our wives and said...,' recalls Ragesh, one of ex-Navy personnel released by Qatar Jaishankar in a social media post on X said, "Met my Canadian counterpart FM @melaniejolyon sidelines of #MSC2024. Our conversation understandably focused on the present state of our bilateral ties. Was also useful to exchange views on the global situation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged the involvement of Indian government in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June 2023. However, India denied these accusations while stating them to be "absurd" and “motivated." The two leaders also exchanged views on the global situation amid strained ties between India and Canada.

Also read: 'World is getting ready for us': EAM S Jaishankar on India's rising geopolitical clout The conference in Munich, that is being held under the chairmanship of the German Ambassador to the US, Christoph Heusgen, saw S Jaishankar hold a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. On the first day, the two talked about the global challenges and the pathway ahead while reviewing preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: 'We shouldn't be scared of Beijing,' EAM S Jaishankar on India's stance when geopolitics is shaped in 'China's way' In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "So good to meet my German colleague FM @ABaerbock on #MSC2024 sidelines. A wide-ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead. Appreciated her insights and assessments. Also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of our Inter-Governmental Consultations."

He also held a meeting with Argentina's counterpart, Diana Mondino and discussed economic and political cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleasure to meet FM @DianaMondino of Argentina this evening. Discussed our economic and political cooperation. Look forward to working with her." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also met the Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Dendias. Sharing details regarding the meeting on social media platform X, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet Minister of National Defense of Greece @NikosDendias on #MSC2024 sidelines. Shared perspectives on the major security challenges facing the world today."

Moreover, S Jaishankar also met with European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister stated, "Delighted to catch up with EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF in Munich."

He added, "Exchanged perspectives on the current global situation. Looking forward to welcoming him to India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

S Jaishankar discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific while holding talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a post on X, S Jaishankar wrote, "Great to meet my friend US @SecBlinken this afternoon on MSC 2024 sidelines. Our talk centered on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. Reviewed the continuing progress in our bilateral ties."

At the same conference, S Jaishankar held talks with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron where they discussed India-UK bilateral cooperation and global and regional issues. Jaishankar posted on X, "Started my engagements at #MunichSecurityConference by meeting UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues. Also exchanged views on the cricket match underway."

Jaishankar held a meeting with Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel where the two discussed growing bilateral partnership and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EAM, in a post on X stated, “Nice to meet DPM and FM @GabrielMariya of Bulgaria on #MSC2024 sidelines. Discussed our growing bilateral relationship and welcomed Bulgaria's decision to join @isolaralliance. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict."

EAM Jaishankar also had a dialogue with Peru's Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez Olaechea where they talked about the significant reforms in the United Nations and India-Peru economic cooperation.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!