Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke on the limitless relationship between India and the United States and that the equation between both nations has exceeded expectations. S Jaishankar mentioned that India-US relationship is like Chandrayaan which will go to the moon and maybe beyond. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Jaishankar condemns ‘climate of violence’ in Canada "I am often asked, where do you think this relationship (India-US) is going...now it's hard for me today, really, to put a limit on it, to define it, to even voice expectations, because in every way this relationship has exceeded expectations, which is why today we don't even try to define it. We actually keep raising the bar," S Jaishankar was quoted by news platform NDTV.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking of the New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration, S Jaishankar said it can be called India's success in a literal way but it was the G20 nation's success and also the success of the partnership between India and the United States.

"So, it may have been our success in a literal way, but I think it was the G20 (nations) success. To me, it was also a success of the India-US partnership...please keep giving this partnership the support it needs, the support it deserves, and the support it expects. And I can promise you that this relationship, like the Chandrayaan, will go to the moon, maybe even beyond," the minister said while speaking at a community event in Washington D.C.

S Jaishankar is on a 5-day visit to the US where he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior members of the US government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Majboori thi’ says Jaishankar on suspending visa for Canada amid diplomatic row "In this changing world, I would say, today, India and the United States have moved to a position where we see each other as very desirable, optimal partners, comfortable partners, with whom it's an instinct today. So, the chemistry and the comfort today of the relationship gives me enormous hope about where the prospects are," he added.

India-Canada tussle EAM's US visit comes at a time when India and Canada are engaged in a diplomatic tussle over Ottawa's allegations that “agents of the Indian government" were linked to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The issue became complex for New Delhi when it was revealed that as part of the Five Eyes alliance, the United States also helped Canada in digging up the evidence that pointed towards India's alleged role in the killing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Government of India to cooperate in the investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!