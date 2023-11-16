Jaishankar flags pro-Khalistan extremism during meeting with UK leaders: 'Misuse of freedom...'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the safety of Indian diplomats in the UK, the advocacy of violence and extremism, and trans-border crimes with UK officials during his five-day visit to the country.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised India's "long-standing concerns" regarding pro-Khalistan extremism during a meeting with UK Home Secretary James Cleverly and National Security Adviser (NSA) Tim Barrow this week. The external minister also urged the UK's top leaders to be on guard for the misuse of freedom of expression and speech.