Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, said on Tuesday that India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, was entitled to his opinion in reaction to the criticism of the Justin Trudeau-led government following the arrest of three people linked to the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Reacting to a query about Jaishankar's remarks, Miler said, "We're not lax. And the Indian foreign minister is entitled to his opinion. I'm going to let him speak his mind. It's just not accurate."

The minister refrained from providing specifics, citing the ongoing police investigation. Miler said that such inquiries should be directed to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), ANI reported.

On May 1, the Canadian Police arrested three people – Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar – in Edmonton, Alberta, in connection with Nijjar's killing in June 2023.

Following that, on May 5, during an interaction discussing his book 'Why Bharat Matters', Jaishankar asserted, “A number of people with organised crime links from Punjab have been made welcome in Canada. We have been telling Canada saying, look these are wanted criminals from India, you have given them visas."

Jaishankar also said some people in Canada, with 'pro-Pakistan leanings', have organised themselves politically and taken the shape of an influential political lobby, reported ANI.

"Often, when I see for example these kinds of attacks, threats to our embassies, because they concern me very deeply and I tell the foreign minister, suppose if (they) happened to you, if it was your embassy, your diplomat, your flag, how would you react. We have to keep our position strong on this particular report which has come," Jaishankar said.

Nijjar was shot and killed after he had stepped out of a gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023.

The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly linked to Indian intelligence, ignited a diplomatic firestorm between the two countries.

However, the claim was vehemently denied by India which called it 'absurd and motivated'. The Canadian Police have also not given any evidence linking India to the killing.

