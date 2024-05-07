Jaishankar ‘entitled to his opinion': Canadian minister slams EAM's remark over Hardeep Singh Nijjar row
Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, said on Tuesday that India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, was entitled to his opinion in reaction to the criticism of the Justin Trudeau-led government following the arrest of three people linked to the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.