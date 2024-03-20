External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 20 called former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's foreign policy stance towards China a "bubble". Speaking at the News18 'Rising Bharat Summit 2024', Jaishankar was critical of early India's foreign policy direction under then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is a bubble we have created. In the earlier years, it was very much a Nehruvian ideological bubble. Nehru was against America, so everybody was against America. Nehru says China is a great friend, everybody says China is a great friend. Even today you have a concept called Chindia," he said.

Sardar Patel warned PM Nehru against China Speaking about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's caution to Nehru with regards to China, Jaishankar said the 'Iron Man of India' was sceptical. "Patel put in writing: 'The intentions of China cannot be taken in a positive way. There is much that we have to apprehend', adding that the then deputy PM did not have a "rosy picture" of India's relations with its northern neighbour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar added that Nehru's response was "I cannot conceive that anybody could undertake a wild adventure across the Himalayas", adding that this is exactly what China did in 1962.

"So, if Jaishankar in 2024 says they got it wrong you're question is very valid. It's not Jaishankar who's saying it, it's Patel saying it on China. It is Syama Prasad Mukherjee (India's first Minister for Industry and Supply) saying it on Pakistan. It is BR Ambedkar (India's first Minister for Law and Justice) who said, 'Why are you alienating the Americans?'"

Alienated America for China, says Jaishankar "We were alienating the Americans on behalf of China. We were taking up China's cause and more than anything else, what an irony, in the 1950s we spoiled our relationship with America because we were arguing on behalf of China," Jaishankar added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further said that this is "not hindsight" but "placing before the younger generations historical situations which I call the road not taken".

"That road was available, it was marked, those people drew a map and said don't go this way, go that way, and we consciously chose not to take those roads. It was not a no-brainer. There were pluses and minuses, but we need to get out of the cult worship where anything from 1946 till pick-your-year, were great years and everything went splendidly, everything that went wrong other people were to blame," he added.

Jaishankar further said that Nehru's foreign policies are not above reproach. "(There is a feeling) that Nehru's foreign policy is such an impeccable theology that even today whoever comes to power must follow it and any deviation is wrong. Companies are audited, after all, countries should also be audited, policies should be audited and people must look at the past with an open and critical mind," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar added that he would be happy to discuss his own policies. "I would also be happy if somebody says I'd like to discuss the last 10 years with you and I'd be very happy to defend my record," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!