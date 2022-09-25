S Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine: India on side of those who…2 min read . 06:33 AM IST
Jaishankar discussed Ukraine with Sergey Lavrov, his Russian counterpart, shortly before he gave his speech at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24.
India has actively advocated for the need to end the war through diplomacy and publicly stated its position on the Kyiv-Moscow conflict as the Ukraine war dominated this week's top international stage. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's stance on the continuing Russia-Ukraine crisis, saying India would be on the side that upheld the UN Charter and its basic values.
Speaking at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24, Jaishankar said, "We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there."
"We are on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at escalating costs of food, fuel and fertilisers," Jaishankar said in his address.
During the UNSC meeting on Ukraine earlier this week, Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "this cannot be an era of war".
Jaishankar emphasised the importance of diplomacy and stated that they are in favour of discussion. Almost every leader this week reaffirmed the conflict's effects. it is in everyone's best interest to cooperate constructively in order to put a swift end to this crisis, both inside and outside the United Nations, he said.
Jaishankar met Sergey Lavrov, his Russian counterpart, shortly before he gave his speech and discussed Ukraine. The conversation took place just hours before Lavrov spoke during the high-level general debate of the UN General Assembly, during which he backed India in favour of a larger Security Council and urged for UNSC reform.
At the UN headquarters in this city earlier this week, Jaishankar also personally met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and briefed him on India's principled stance, which emphasises the halt of all hostilities and a return to discussion and diplomacy.
(With ANI inputs)
