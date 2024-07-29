S Jaishankar says ’relationship with China not good’, rules out any role for third party in border dispute

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that New Delhi's relations with Beijing are ‘not doing very well’ and underlined how the relationship is not normal.

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2024, 07:50 PM IST
S Jaishankar says 'relationship with China not good', rules out any role for third party in border dispute
S Jaishankar says ’relationship with China not good’, rules out any role for third party in border dispute(PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the strained ties between India and China on Monday during a Quad meeting in Japan. The senior lawmaker however insisted that New Delhi was “not looking to other countries to sort out” the situation. The development came mere days after Jaishankar met with his Chinese counterpart and agreed to give 'strong guidance to finish disengagement".

“We have views on China based on our experience. Our relations with China are not doing very well, the main reason for that is in 2020, during the COVID, China brought very large forces to the border areas between India and China in violation of agreements that we had with China and that created tensions which led to a clash, people died on both sides,” he said.

The remarks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May. The External Affairs Minister also insisted that it was up to the two neighbouring countries to “talk it over and find a way” — without third party interference.

Also Read | ‘Unveiling bust of Gandhi’: Jaishankar hails Father of the Nation in Japan

“Obviously, other countries in the world would have an interest in the matter, because we are two big countries and the state of our relationship has an impact on the rest of the world. But we are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between us,” he added.

Jaishankar and Wang met last week in the Laotian capital where they participated in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. During their meeting, they agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 07:50 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaS Jaishankar says ’relationship with China not good’, rules out any role for third party in border dispute

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue