External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that New Delhi's relations with Beijing are ‘not doing very well’ and underlined how the relationship is not normal.

“We have views on China based on our experience. Our relations with China are not doing very well, the main reason for that is in 2020, during the COVID, China brought very large forces to the border areas between India and China in violation of agreements that we had with China and that created tensions which led to a clash, people died on both sides," he said.

The remarks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May. The External Affairs Minister also insisted that it was up to the two neighbouring countries to "talk it over and find a way" — without third party interference.

“Obviously, other countries in the world would have an interest in the matter, because we are two big countries and the state of our relationship has an impact on the rest of the world. But we are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between us," he added.

Jaishankar and Wang met last week in the Laotian capital where they participated in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. During their meeting, they agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

