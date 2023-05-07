S Jaishankar slams Bilawal Bhutto for comments on Kashmir, BBC documentary, says ‘good host for good guest’2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 09:39 PM IST
S Jaishankar explained the rationale behind inviting Bilawal Bhutto to the SCO meeting
Union Minister of External Affairs on Sunday talked about the visit of his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the foreign minister's meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and said that he is a good host for a good guest. The minister's fresh jibe at the Pakistan foreign minister came during a meeting on the foreign policy of the current Narendra Modi government in Mysore.
