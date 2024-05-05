S Jaishankar slams Canada for welcoming 'people with links to organised crime' after arrest of 'Nijjar killers'
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has criticized the Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada for issuing visas to people with links to organised crimes for ‘political purposes’ despite warnings from the Indian government
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has criticized the Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada for issuing visas to people with links to organised crimes for “political purposes" despite warnings from the Indian government. The minister said the Trudeau government has given legitimacy to “extremism, separatism and advocates of violence" in the name of free speech, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.