S Jaishankar to visit Maldives from August 9 to strengthen bilateral ties after Mohamed Muizzu’s visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Maldives from August 9 to 11. The visit will aim to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.

S Jaishankar to visit Maldives from August 9 to strengthen bilateral ties after Mohamed Muizzu's visit
S Jaishankar to visit Maldives from August 9 to strengthen bilateral ties after Mohamed Muizzu’s visit(PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the Maldives from Friday. The development comes mere weeks after Maldives leader Mohamed Muizzu attended the oath-taking ceremony for the Narendra Modi-led government. 

“Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First' Policy and our Vision ‘SAGAR’ i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region. The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further,” read an MEA statement. 

