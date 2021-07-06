S. Jaishankar to visit Moscow this week

The covid-19 pandemic is expected to be another key issue on the agenda. India has given the go ahead for the use of the Russia developed Sputnik vaccine to inoculate people in India. While several hundreds of thousands of doses of Sputnik vaccines were sent to India in May during a brutal second wave of the pandemic, India is also seen as a leading production hub for Sputnik V with Russia Direct Investment Fund having signed agreements with Indian pharmaceutical companies such as Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Morepen Laboratories and Virchow Biotech for the production of the Covid-19 vaccine locally, news reports said. In total, agreements with partners in India provide for production of more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year.