S. Jaishankar to visit New Zealand, Australia from 5 October

Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will on a visit to New Zealand and Australia from 5 October to review bilateral relations between both countries
Amid global geo-political tensions where India seems to be chalking its own path, the external affairs ministry is focusing back on the Indo-Pacific, as Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar is scheduled for a week-long visit to New Zealand and Australia from 5 October. This will be his first ever visit New Zealand as a minister.
Jaishankar will review bilateral relations and will have separate discussions with foreign ministers of both countries. He will meet New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and will discuss the whole spectrum of relations between India and New Zealand.
As part of Quad and recently held United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Jaishankar met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong several times in the last few months, but it will be interesting to see a meeting focused on bilateral relations.
On Thursday, Jaishankar will join New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to honor members of the Indian community for their outstanding achievements and contributions.
"Both leaders will release India@75 postage stamps to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Zealand," the ministry stated in a statement.
'Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith,' a book highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special bond with the Sikh community, will also be released on the occasion. Jaishankar will also launch the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.
He will also meet with several other leaders of New Zealand like Priyanka Radhakrishnan, Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities and Youth. She is the first person of India-origin to become minister in New Zealand.
The minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed building of the High Commission of India in Wellington.
For the Australia leg, the minister will visit Canberra and Sydney where he will hold the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. He is also scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, as well as the officers from the Australian Navy.
It will be his second visit to Australia this year. In February, he visited the continent to attend the meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in Melbourne.
With Inputs from PTI.
