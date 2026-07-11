S Janaki, nightingale of South India, dies at 88

Veteran playback singer S Janaki has died at a private hospital here due to age-related ailments, news agency PTI reported. She was 88 years old.
According to PTI sources, she developed breathing issues last night and was subsequently admitted to the hospital.
Confirming the news, her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, issued a statement saying, “It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki.”
“She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music,” the statement read.
To the world, Janaki was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. But to her family, Vydyula said Janaki was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace would remain with us forever.
The family also requested the family’s privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss. “Thank you for your love, prayers, and understanding.”
Known for her versatility, Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly the South Indian languages of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Over a career spanning six decades, she sang for films, albums, television and radio in about 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.