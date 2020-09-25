S&P affirms India's 'BBB-' rating; sees limited space for fiscal stimulus

The rating agency expects India’s GDP to contract 9% in FY21 before bouncing back to grow at around 10% in FY22. “A significant proportion of this rebound will be due to the very weak base in the current fiscal year. The Indian economy's long-term outperformance highlights its historical resilience. The country's wide range of structural trends, including healthy demographics and competitive unit labor costs, work in its favor. These strengths will be challenged by the spread of the pandemic, financial and corporate weakness, and a prolonged decline in investments," it added.