S.P. Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: Legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for Covid-19, said his son S.P. Charan on Monday.

While Balasubrahmanyam has to be on ventilator for few more days, he is trying to be active and watching sports on his iPad, said Charan.

The 74-year-old singer is communicating by writing and is eagerly waiting for the upcoming IPL tournament, his son added.

The hospital treating him had said in a bulletin on Thursday that Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted due to Covid-19 at MGM Healthcare and "continues to be on ventilator and ECMO (heart-lung assistance) support in the intensive care unit (ICU)".

"His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and continues to show clinincal progress. He is being closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director- Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in the bulletin.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated