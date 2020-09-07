S.P. Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
The veteran playback singer has to be on ventilator for few more days, said his son S.P. Charan
New Delhi: Legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for Covid-19, said his son S.P. Charan on Monday.
While Balasubrahmanyam has to be on ventilator for few more days, he is trying to be active and watching sports on his iPad, said Charan.
The 74-year-old singer is communicating by writing and is eagerly waiting for the upcoming IPL tournament, his son added.
The hospital treating him had said in a bulletin on Thursday that Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted due to Covid-19 at MGM Healthcare and "continues to be on ventilator and ECMO (heart-lung assistance) support in the intensive care unit (ICU)".
"His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and continues to show clinincal progress. He is being closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director- Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in the bulletin.
