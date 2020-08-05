S.P. Balasubramaniam tests positive for Covid-19, says he's 'perfectly alright'

Legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubramaniam on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to MGM hospital, Choolaimedu in Chennai. However, SP Balasubramaniam has low symptoms and he can be cured within a few days. The veteran singer himself updated the status in his Facebook account.

"For the last two or three days, I was feeling little discomfort like cold and fever. I went to the hospital and got checked. The doctors said it I have mild coronavirus. They asked me to stay at home and self-quarantine, and take medication. But I got admitted to the hospital. No one needs to worry about me and please don’t bother me to call to find out how I am. Except for fever and cold, I am perfectly alright. Even fever has subsided. In two days I'll be discharged," he said in a video statement.

The veteran singer has a record of singing about 40,000 film songs in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. Regarded as the all-time legends of Indian film music, Balasubramaniam lives with his family in Chennai.

Another playback singer Smita has also announced she has tested positive for coronavirus. The Telugu singer entered the music industry with pop albums and later switched to playback singing.

“Mad mad day yesterday. Had some body pains which I thought was due to heavy workout but got tested to be on safe side. Shashank (her husband) & I tested covid positive. Mostly asymptomatic. Waiting to kick Covid out, donate plasma & chill. We Stayed Home Stayed Safe but Covid came home," she tweeted announcing the news on Tuesday.

